‘Tension na lein, teeno format kheloonga’: Babar Azam shuts down talk of him not playing all 3 formats for Pakistan

Peshawar Zalmi captain and top scorer Babar Azam is hoisted in the air by his teammates as they celebrate their PSL title. (Photo: PSL Media)

After dragging his team Peshawar Zalmi to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title as the captain and the top scorer in the league, Babar Azam has shut down talk that he could focus on select formats. In his press conference after Zalmi won the PSL 11 title — thanks to a five-wicket victory over Hyderabad Kingsmen — Babar cut short a reporter’s question asking him if he would focus on specific formats.

‘Tension na lein, teeno format kheloonga (Don’t stress, I will play in all three formats),’ Babar told the journalist after interrupting his question.

Babar then continued: “It’s not for the player to decide [which format to skip]; a player’s job is to play. In my opinion, every player should play every form of cricket. You shouldn’t focus only on the white ball or T20s. Red-ball cricket gives you immense experience. It teaches you how to build an innings and gives you patience. When you play four-day cricket or any domestic circuit, you gain the experience of scoring ‘long’ runs. You should play all three formats because each one helps the other. Red ball helps you in T20s and ODIs. When you play Test matches, the patience and mindset you develop—the art of playing a long innings—benefit you significantly in white-ball cricket.”