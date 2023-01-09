Babar Azam says he does not regret not having Sarfaraz Ahmed in the team in the last four years

With former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed winning the player of the series in the recently concluded Pakistan New Zealand Test series with three fifties and a hundred, the 25-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has come back from the wilderness. While Ahmed is currently not in the Pakistan ODI team, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam parised Ahmed’s perseverance but also said he does not regret Ahmed’s time away from the Pakistan team.

Asked by a journalist about him having any regrets of not having Ahmed in the team since the last four years, Azam replied about Ahmed’s coming back to form for Pakistan. “I have said this in earlier press conferences too that the way Sarfaraz Ahmed has waited, did not lose his courage, did his training, wicketkeeping, batting with full dedication, he waited and executed his plans. The way he batted in difficult situations and got the team out of tough situations. That’s the sign of a senior player and such players get you out of difficult times with different innings, It was a dream comeback for him,” said Azam in reply to the question. When pegged back again by the journalist about having any regrets of not having Ahmed in the team Azam replied, “ No, I don’t have any regrets,” said Azam.

While Pakistan has failed to win any test this season on home soil, the Babar Azam led team will start the new year with a ODI series against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup year. With PCB naming Shan Masood as the vice-captain, Azam was also asked about media reports suggesting he was not consulted regarding the decision. “See, I believe we cannot talk about any one individual. Anybody can be part of the playing XI. I have not seen the wicket, Our main aim will be to play the best playing XI and win this series,” said Azam.

The Pakistan captain was also asked about him and the newly appointed PCB interim chief selector Shahid Afridi not on the same page and Azam replied that the captain and coach always consult with the selectors. “I believe that selectors and captain have to be on the same page. It’s important to have communication with the selectors. We have conveyed our messages to them and we are on the same page. We communicated what we needed and gave our inputs on the basis of what team was selected,” said Azam.

The three-match ODI series begins on Monday in Karachi.