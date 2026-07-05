Babar Azam returns as Pakistan Test captain after Shan Masood sacked

Shan Masood on the left and Babar Azam on right. (PCB/file)

Shan Masood has been sacked as Pakistan Test captain, with former skipper Babar Azam once again appointed to lead the side, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Sunday.

Babar will captain the team in the two-Test series against West Indies in the Caribbean starting July 25, and will also lead in the three-match Test series against England from August 19 as part of the ongoing World Test Championship.

Aaqib Javed, Pakistan’s high-performance director, explained that the decision to change the captaincy was driven by the repetitive nature of Pakistan’s Test defeats and their inability to recover from losing positions. He noted that while the team had been involved in several close matches under Masood’s leadership, certain recurring issues remained unaddressed.