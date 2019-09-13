Babar Azam elevated to Pakistan vice-captaincy, Sarfaraz Ahmed retained as captain

Babar Azam has been named as vice-captain for Pakistan’s home series against Sri Lanka, which will be held from 27 September to 9 October. Sarfaraz Ahmed has been retained as captain.

Azam has previously captained Pakistan in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2012. He has been a regular member of the senior side since 2015.

Advertising

Nineteen probables for the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka will be announced on Monday, 16 September, according to a PCB press release. The 16-player ODI and T20I squads will be named on Monday, 23 September.

“We have appointed Babar Azam as Sarfaraz’s vice-captain. This is part of Babar’s gradual development as a future captain and in line with our strategy of introducing a succession plan across the board so that there are no gaps. I am hopeful the trio of Misbah, Sarfaraz and Babar will do well for Pakistan cricket,” the press release quotes Ehsan Mani, PCB chairman, as saying.

Sarafaraz Ahmed was quoted as saying in the press release: “I feel humbled and honoured to have been awarded extension to my captaincy term. I have enjoyed captaining the Pakistan cricket team and look forward to improve my leadership qualities under the new set-up of Misbah-ul-Haq who also has a proven record as captain.”

“I have played most of my cricket under Misbah and we know each other pretty well. I think we will make a good combination, which will contribute to improved performances of the side across all formats,” Sarfaraz said.