Babar Azam back, promises ‘different’ Pakistan will make ‘statement’ in Lord’s Test

Babar Azam said that he will play for Pakistan in their second Test against England and promised that fans will be seeing a “different” side to the one that lost last week at the Oval by an innings and 103 runs. The Pakistan captain had been unable to play the first Test with an injury but he said that he is now 90 percent fit and will be leading the team out at Lord’s.

Babar had missed the first Test with a finger injury. “Yes I have batted a couple of times in the nets and I am comfortable and 90 percent okay,” said Babar in a press-conference on the eve of the second Test. While Babar has struggled with poor form for a number of years — he hasn’t scored a Test century since December 2022 — he holds a strong record in England. The 31-year-old averages 65.75 on English soil and 53.83 in 14 innings against England.