‘You’re a great player in front of social media’: Basit Ali on Babar Azam

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In the ongoing series against Pakistan, skipper Babar Azam has failed to score runs. Although he only played one Test, which was the second one at Lord’s, he managed scores of eight and six. The performances from the rest of the Pakistan team did not help their cause either, as the visitors were thrashed by 194 runs.
Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali bluntly said Babar is the only star on social media.
“They didn’t become great players just like that. I’m not even talking about Sachin Tendulkar. I’m talking about my own countrymen. When you don’t do anything in difficult times, what’s the point? You’re a great player in your fan following. You’re a great player in front of social media,” Basit said on YouTube The Game Plan.
“When will you do it? I’m talking about Babar [Azam]. I’ll take his name. He hasn’t scored a (Test) hundred in four years. When will you do it? It’s a matter of pain. When the entire country’s batting depends on you. At least don’t get out by hitting such a shot,” he added.
Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has blasted the Pakistan team as well as the Pakistan Cricket Board and how the current board under Mohsin Naqvi is the worst in the last 70 years.
“Everyone is talking about the Pakistan team and how it’s the worst touring team in the last 50 years. But nobody is speaking about how the current board is the worst in the last 70 years. Nobody is talking about the worst selection committee and coaches. If you combine these issues, you will get the answer to your question. You will know who has ruined this team. Now you are losing consistently. This is the worst cricket board, that’s a fact,” Latif said while speaking on Geo TV.
Another former Pakistan batting legend, Mohammad Yousuf, took to social media and made a scathing attack on the side. He blamed the batting coaches and said they are poison to the game. He reminded people of the flaws he observed in Babar’s game and his lack of corrections on those.
“A few years ago, I warned about this, but unfortunately, some so-called coaches around Babar Azam and other players didn’t allow him to work on issues that could have been easily resolved. That failure has dragged Pakistan cricket into the decline we see today,” Yousuf wrote.
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