‘You’re a great player in front of social media’: Basit Ali on Babar Azam

In the ongoing series against Pakistan, skipper Babar Azam has failed to score runs. Although he only played one Test, which was the second one at Lord’s, he managed scores of eight and six. The performances from the rest of the Pakistan team did not help their cause either, as the visitors were thrashed by 194 runs.

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali bluntly said Babar is the only star on social media.

“They didn’t become great players just like that. I’m not even talking about Sachin Tendulkar. I’m talking about my own countrymen. When you don’t do anything in difficult times, what’s the point? You’re a great player in your fan following. You’re a great player in front of social media,” Basit said on YouTube The Game Plan.