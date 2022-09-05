scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Babar Azam: “Paanch (5) fielders aa gaya bhai.” “Dua kar! Dua kar (Pray),” Shadab Khan tells Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain. Watch the final tense moments in Pakistan dressing room

Tense scenes in the final minutes in Pakistan’s dressing room were tweeted out by the Pakistan cricket board.

Tense scenes in the final minutes in Pakistan’s dressing room during the match against India on Sunday. (Screengrab)

“Dua kar! Dua kar (Pray),” Shadab Khan tells Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain. Babar Azam shouts out, “Paanch (five) fielders aa gaya bhai), referring to the fielding restriction forced on India for the final stages due to delay in finishing overs.

Babar also instructs Shadab to sit down after every ball, Mohammad Rizwan keeps peeping in from the balcony to chat.

Tense scenes in the final minutes in Pakistan’s dressing room were tweeted out by the Pakistan cricket board. Some like Babar Azam are standing. Some like Shadab are sitting, and urging everyone to pray. Mohammad Rizwan, who made 71 but got out before the end, is on the balcony, but would keep peeping inside the dressing room to ask “kitna run hai?!” Or to predict to this team-mates.

READ |Before last-over heartbreak, Kohli warms Indian hearts with slice from the past

Just after Asif Ali smashes a four in the final over, Rizwan says “is ball mey khatam! (It ends this ball)”. Then Asif falls. Shadab holds his head. Others pray. Hasnain slaps his thighs and goes, “s**t!”.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Shadab cries out again: “Dua maangni padegi” (Got to pray)

Then the winning hit comes and joy erupts. Shadab, who is probably next to bat, goes berserk. Smiles all around. Everyone hugs each other and as ever, Rizwan keeps chattering.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad MassoudPremium
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad Massoud
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hubPremium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub
Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB dataPremium
Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB data

It had come down to 26 from the final two overs but Asif Ali looted Bhubaneshwar Kumar for 19 runs to effectively seal the game. His wicket in the final over offered a twist, sending emotions high in the Pakistan dressing room, but they get over the line next ball.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 08:49:21 am
Next Story

Britain’s Truss expected to be named Conservative leader, new PM

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB data

Most number of sedition cases in last 8 years came from Assam: NCRB data

Premium
Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Rahul, Kejriwal, Yechury on his 'Opp unity' itinerary, Nitish arrives in Delhi today

Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

Premium
Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

Who can enter air traffic control room in an airport?

Who can enter air traffic control room in an airport?

Premium
In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

In a first in Bihar, district office goes paperless

Canadian police says 10 dead, 15 injured in attacks
Saskatchewan stabbings

Canadian police says 10 dead, 15 injured in attacks

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

‘He guided me without ever telling me — just by his actions’: Adil Hussain
Teacher's Day Special

‘He guided me without ever telling me — just by his actions’: Adil Hussain

Premium
Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup Super 4: Mohammad Rizwan guides Pakistan to 5-wicket win against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 05: Latest News