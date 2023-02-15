‘Anyone can go through such a time’: Babar Azam opens up about his ‘This too shall pass’ Tweet on Virat Kohli

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam opened up about his message “This too shall pass. Stay strong” to Indian superstar Virat Kohli. Azam had tweeted earlier last year during Kohli’s poor run of form in international cricket.

Speaking to ICC Digital Insider Zainab Abbas the Pakistan superstar said, “As a sportsperson, anyone can go through such a time”.

“At that time I thought maybe if I tweet it might give someone help and confidence. See, as a player, you try to back every sportsman in a difficult time,” he added.

The Tweet came after Kohli fell for 16 against England in the second ODI at the Lords. The Indian superstar coming into the game was averaging 36.68 in ODI cricket and 27.75 in Test Cricket.

Babar then said why he wanted to give a positive message to Kohli, “It is in difficult times when you get to know what you are thinking about others. At that time, I thought I should have done that and maybe something positive will come out of it. Something which can be a plus point.”

Despite his goodwill, Azam got a lot of stick from many Indian supporters. Kohli on the other hand did turn his form around in recent times.

He broke his century three-year century drought against Bangladesh in Mirpur in ODI cricket. Since the ton, he has been in scintillating form. His 166 against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram reminded the fans of Kohli of old with his ability to rotate strike at will and score boundaries with ease and grace.

However, his Test form is still a concern. In the first Test against Australia in Nagpur he scored jut 12 runs. Going into the second Test he would be looking to turn his form around.