scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

‘Anyone can go through such a time’: Babar Azam opens up about his ‘This too shall pass’ Tweet on Virat Kohli

The Tweet came after Kohli fell for 16 against England in the second ODI at the Lords. The Indian superstar coming into the game was averaging 36.68 in ODI cricket and 27.75 in Test Cricket.

Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, ENG vs INDBabar Azam and Virat Kohli walk out for toss at the 2021 T20 World Cup. (SOURCE: FILE)

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam opened up about his message “This too shall pass. Stay strong” to Indian superstar Virat Kohli. Azam had tweeted earlier last year during Kohli’s poor run of form in international cricket.

Speaking to ICC Digital Insider Zainab Abbas the Pakistan superstar said, “As a sportsperson, anyone can go through such a time”.

“At that time I thought maybe if I tweet it might give someone help and confidence. See, as a player, you try to back every sportsman in a difficult time,” he added.

The Tweet came after Kohli fell for 16 against England in the second ODI at the Lords. The Indian superstar coming into the game was averaging 36.68 in ODI cricket and 27.75 in Test Cricket.

Babar then said why he wanted to give a positive message to Kohli, “It is in difficult times when you get to know what you are thinking about others. At that time, I thought I should have done that and maybe something positive will come out of it. Something which can be a plus point.”

Despite his goodwill, Azam got a lot of stick from many Indian supporters. Kohli on the other hand did turn his form around in recent times.

He broke his century three-year century drought against Bangladesh in Mirpur in ODI cricket. Since the ton, he has been in scintillating form. His 166 against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram reminded the fans of Kohli of old with his ability to rotate strike at will and score boundaries with ease and grace.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

However, his Test form is still a concern. In the first Test against Australia in Nagpur he scored jut 12 runs. Going into the second Test he would be looking to turn his form around.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 09:37 IST
Next Story

COMEDK 2023 Application forms released; steps to register

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 15: Latest News
close