Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

‘I didn’t see this tweet, so I have no knowledge of it’: Babar Azam on Pakistan PM’s ‘152/0 vs 170/0’ tweet after India’s semis loss

Sharif's tweet referred to India's 10-wicket loss against Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and Pakistan men;s cricket team captain Babar Azam. (Reuters | AP)

In his press conference, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said he has not seen Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s viral ‘152/0 vs 170/0’ viral tweet. Pakistan will take on England in the final of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

When asked about whether such social media posts tend to put extra pressure on the side.

“There is no pressure as such. But sorry to say, I didn’t see this tweet so I have no knowledge of it. But yes we just try to give our best against the opposition,” Babar told reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appeared to take a dig at India after they lost by 10 wickets to England in the second semifinal on Thursday.

“So, this Sunday, it’s: 152/0 vs 170/0,” Sharif tweeted, referring to India’s 10 wicket loss against Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup and the fact that England will now meet Pakistan in the final on Sunday.

Pakistan is back at the venue where the legend of the cornered tigers was forged 30 years ago, and England is again the final foe.

There are so many similarities between this unlikely run to the Twenty20 World Cup final and the one inspired by Imran Khan in 1992, when Pakistan beat England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to claim its first World Cup title in the 50-over format.

For instance, both Babar and Khan lost their opening round games at the MCG; arch-rival India got the better of them in 1992 and 2022. Pakistan went on to win their last three games ahead of the semifinals on both occasions, but both Babar and Khan had to bank heavily on the results of other games to go through to the knockout stage on the last day of the group stage.

New Zealand was the opponent in both semifinals, with the Kiwis batting first both times. And top it all, England trounced top-ranked India by 10 wickets in the second semifinal on Thursday so that Pakistan could tick another box in the retelling of the story.

First published on: 12-11-2022 at 11:55:31 am
