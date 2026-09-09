‘It was news to me as well’: Babar Azam on PCB’s decision to send 7 players back

Pakistan’s England tour was sent for a tailspin last month when the Pakistan Cricket Board called 7 of their Test players back and replaced them with 7 new players with not much experience in the longest format after they lost the second Test to England.

Ahead of the third Test, captain Babar Azam was asked if he knew that these major changes were coming. “It was news to me as well. I only found out about all these things later. PCB made the decisions, so they can explain it to you better,” he said.

Last month, Muhammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Aamir Jamal and Muhammad Awais Jafar were sent back after the defeat in the second Test. Out of these seven players, Aamir Jamal and Muhammad Awais Jafar did not play in either game but were still penalised. In their place, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Mohammed Imran Jr, Said Baig, Mohammad Imran and Razaullah were called up. Of these seven, only the first two have played Tests for Pakistan.