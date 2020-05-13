Babar Azam named Pakistan ODI captain

Pakistan’s Babar Azam celebrates a half century in the 2019 ODI World Cup (File Photo/Reuters) Pakistan’s Babar Azam celebrates a half century in the 2019 ODI World Cup (File Photo/Reuters)

Pakistan have named Babar Azam as their captain in the ODI format, officially confirming his role as skipper in both white-ball formats. The 25-year-old had been named as the T20I skipper late last year.

In a press release on Wendnesday, the PCB confirmed that Babar Azam would lead the ODI and T20I sides for the 2020/21 season, while Azhar Ali will continue to be Test captain.

Former ODI skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been formally removed with Babar Azam’s appointment. He had been removed from the captain’s role in Tests and T20Is in October last year.

“I want to congratulate Azhar Ali and Babar Azam for getting captaincy extensions,” head coach and national selector Misbah ul Haq said.

“This is absolutely the right decision as they also require certainty and clarity on their future roles. I am sure they will now start looking to the future and start planning so that they can build sides that can perform at the expected levels.”

Pakistan’s schedule for the upcoming season comprises two T20Is in Ireland (July), three Tests and three T20Is in England (July-September), three ODIs and three T20Is in South Africa (October), three ODIs and three T20Is at home against Zimbabwe (November), two tests and three T20Is in New Zealand (December), two Tests and three T20Is at home against South Africa (January 2021) and two Tests and three T20Is in Zimbabwe (April 2021). They will also play the Asia Cup T20 tournament and the T20 World Cup in Australia.

In the new list of central contracts released on Wednesday, PCB have left out Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir. Sarfaraz Ahmed has been demoted from category A to B, while Shaheen Afridi and Azhar Ali have been promoted to Babar Azam.

PCB Men’s Central Contract List for 2020-21:

Category A

1. Azhar Ali (Central Punjab)

2. Babar Azam (Central Punjab/Karachi Kings)

3. Shaheen Shah Afridi (Northern/Lahore Qalandars).

Category B

1. Abid Ali (Sindh/Lahore Qalandars)

2. Asad Shafiq (Sindh/Multan Sultans)

3. Haris Sohail (Balochistan)

4. Mohammad Abbas (Southern Punjab)

5. Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Karachi Kings)

6. Sarfaraz Ahmed (Sindh/Quetta Gladiators)

7. Shadab Khan (Northern/Islamabad United)

8. Shan Masood (Southern Punjab/Multan Sultans)

9. Yasir Shah (Balochistan/Peshawar Zalmi).

Category C

1. Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Lahore Qalandars)

2. Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Karachi Kings)

3. Imad Wasim (Northern/Karachi Kings)

4. Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan/Peshawar Zalmi)

5. Naseem Shah (Central Punjab/Quetta Gladiators)

6. Usman Shinwari (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Lahore Qalandars)

Emerging Players’ Category

1. Haider Ali (Northern/Peshawar Zalmi)

2. Haris Rauf (Northern/Lahore Qalandars)

3. Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh/Quetta Gladiators)

