scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

Babar Azam must give up captaincy in one format: Mohammad Azharuddin

Captaining in all three formats brings an immense amount of pressure with it, says Azharuddin.

Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot to be out caught during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh . (AP)
Listen to this article
Babar Azam must give up captaincy in one format: Mohammad Azharuddin
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin urges Babar Azam must give up captaincy in one format as going forward, it will take a toll on him.

“Behtareen batsman hai (He is an excellent batter). He is consistent as well. Captaincy is an issue. He has led Pakistan really well so far,” Mohammad Azharuddin on former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali’s YouTube channel.

Azhar explains the reason why he thinks it will take a toll on Babar because of the amount of cricket nowadays being played.

“Now the time has come that every team should have a different captain for different formats. The pressure is immense. At some point, he will have to give up captaincy in one format,” said Azhar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone
Express Investigation – Part 2 | Suspect PM Awaas lists in West Bengal: A...
Express Investigation – Part 2 | Suspect PM Awaas lists in West Bengal: A...

Azam’s Pakistan team have been through a rough patch in Tests recently. They went through a whitewash in a three-match Test series at home to England as recently as December. That dismal result was then followed up by a two-match series against New Zealand, which later ended in a draw as well.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

In a press conference recently, Babar Azam was asked if relinquishing his captaincy duties in Test cricket could help him succeed as an excellent batter in international cricket.

“I don’t have to justify myself to anyone. I know how I am doing. My focus is on performing well for Pakistan,” he had said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-01-2023 at 13:15 IST
Next Story

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli said she wasn’t keen to do films as she ‘wouldn’t be good’ at it: ‘Surprisingly, no offers came’

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 24: Latest News
close