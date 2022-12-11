scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan left in shock after England seamers rattle Pakistan in 2nd Test

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were left stunned by the deliveries from James Anderson and Olie Robinson on day three of the 2nd Test against England.

Babar Azam (L) and Mohammad Rizwan (R) react after their dismissal. (AP)
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s facial expressions after their dismissals said it all as England tightened the noose around Pakistan in the second Test in Multan.

This was after The Three Lions set an imposing target of 355 on the third day of the Test on Sunday.

England seamers James Anderson, and Olie Robinson baffled Pakistan with a superb display of seam and swing bowling, giving England a chance to take a 2-0 lead.

Babar Azam, who could manage just a solitary run, struggled for 10 balls before being castled by an incoming delivery to Robinson.

Babar failed to read the incoming ball and offered a no-shot and a result had to walk back to the pavilion.

Before Babar, it was Mohammad Rizwan who was dismissed by a peach of a delivery by Anderson immediately after a break in play off a ball that left the righthander just enough to knock back his off stump.

Earlier, spinner Abrar Ahmed prospered again and snared a match haul of 11-234, becoming only the second Pakistani after Mohammad Zahid to take 10 wickets on a test debut.

