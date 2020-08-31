Babar Azam looks like a lost cow: Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan captain after T20I defeat

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam reacts as he walks off the field after being dismissed by England's Adil Rashid. (AP)

After England beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday, former fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at skipper Babar Azam and questioned his captaincy skills.

England captain Eoin Morgan led from the front with a blistering 66 runs off 33 balls as the Three Lions chased down a challenging target of 196 in 19.1 overs after losing the toss at Old Trafford.

Drawing a comparison between the two heads, the Rawalpindi Express expressed disappointment and felt that Babar was really confused about his job and often seemed lost during the course of the game.

“Babar Azam looks like a lost cow to me,” said Akhtar on his YouTube channel.

“He is out there, not knowing what to do. It is important to take decisions on his own so that it could help him become a better captain in the coming times. Babar will need to understand that the chances coming his way are not going to happen for the rest of his life so, he needs to make the most out of it,” Akhtar remarked.

The former speedster was equally critical of the Pakistan team management.

“Pakistan team are playing in a bio ‘insecure’ bubble, where each player is insecure. No one has an idea about whether they want to become a good captain or a good brand.

Confused selection, confused management, confused captain, confused team, and confusion of everything. Teams are not made like this. So go with a set plan and go with one plan,” Akhtar concluded.

The first T20 was abandoned as a no result because of rain in Manchester on Friday.

England won a rain-affected test series 1-0.

