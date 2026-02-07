‘Hitting sixes isn’t his strength, his style is taking singles and doubles’: Mohammad Kaif’s blunt take on Babar Azam

Pakistan’s selectors and management had to field a lot of questions on why Babar Azam had been picked for their T20 World Cup campaign and the former captain couldn’t really repay their faith in their tournament opener against the Netherlands. Babar’s form going into the tournament was dire, as he had a forgettable maiden Big Bash League (BBL) campaign with the Sydney Sixers. On Saturday, the 31-year-old scored just 15 runs in 18 balls before perishing trying to get a big shot away.

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif was on-air in Hindi commentary and had a rather blunt take on the Pakistan star. “Hitting sixes isn’t his strength. You said he would hit a six. Yes, he tried, but look what happened, he got out. His style isn’t hitting sixes, it’s taking singles and doubles and trying to win matches that way” he said. It was a fullish delivery from Roelof van der Merwe and Babar advanced down the track, trying to hit it down the ground. He ended up putting it straight down the throat of the fielder at long off.