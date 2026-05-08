Why is Babar Azam not playing in the first Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test in Mirpur?

The opening Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan got underway in Mirpur on Friday, but star batter Babar Azam was missing from Pakistan’s playing XI. The former captain was ruled out on the eve of the match due to a left knee injury.

The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday. “Batter Babar Azam will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh due to a left knee injury. The team’s medical panel is currently assessing his condition. Further updates will be shared in due course,” the statement read.

The team management did not specify whether Babar would be ruled out of the entire series, adding only that his condition was being closely monitored.