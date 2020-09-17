Babar Azam hits 114* off 62, third-fastest to score 5,000 T20 runs

Babar Azam came out of a bad form and smashed a record breaking ton. (Twitter)

Pakistan’s talented batsman Babar Azam scored his fourth T20 century and made his career-best T20 score of 114 off just 62 balls on Wednesday night. He was playing in a North group match for the ongoing season of the Vitality T20 Blast between Glamorgan and Somerset in Cardiff.

The Somerset batsman had scored 6, 0 and 10 in his last three innings and was facing a lot of criticism from the fans. Azam touched the three-figure mark to play a potentially match-winning knock away from home.

The Pakistan batter had opened the innings with Steven Davis and having lost his partner for 8, Azam took full advantage of the spread-out field to play a bigger knock. The right-handed batsman displayed all his shots and reached his half-century in the 11th over.

T20 career best 114* from 62 balls 🔥 Brilliant @babarazam258 👏🏼pic.twitter.com/ENYGTGCCmQ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 16, 2020

He along with Lewis Goldsworthy (38*) took the Sommerset total to 183/3 in 20 overs. Both stiched an unbeaten 110-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Playing his fifth match of the season, Azam scored 114* (62) with the help of nine fours and two sixes. He surpassed his previous T20 career-best of 102 (not out) and became the third-fastest batsman to score 5,000 T20 runs after Chris Gayle (132) and Shaun Marsh (144).

Pakistan’s white-ball skipper hit this century a day after he was ruthlessly trolled. He had struggled to score for Somerset and in Tuesday’s game against Gloucestershire, the batsman could score 10 runs off 17 balls. Gloucestershire took to Twitter to troll the Pakistan batsman, and with a video where Babar Azam is struggling to bat against David Payne, captioned it, ‘Rankings don’t matter on the pitch’.

