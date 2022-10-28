Babar Azam has to be more intelligent, this is not a gully cricket team: Wasim Akram lashes out at Pak selection policy

Zimbabwe held its nerve to eke out a 1-run win over Pakistan in the latest upset at the T20 World Cup.

It was Pakistan’s second successive defeat after a nerve-wracking loss against arch-rival India.

Chasing a modest target of 130, Pakistan’s brittle middle-order batters were restricted at 129/8 in a thrilling game at Perth.

Ever since fingers have been raised on the selection of the squad for the tournament with former Pakistan captain and seamer Wasim Akram accusing skipper Babar Azam of being partial and selecting players that he likes.

Stating that Babar needs to be smarter in terms of selection, Akram said that a player like Shoaib Malik deserved a spot in the playing eleven which lacks experience in the middle order.

“From past one year we know that the middle order is weak. (Ek saal se we know that the middle-order is weak/dodgy). Here is Shoaib Malik, if I am aiming to win the World Cup, I will take the best option available at any place. If I’m the captain and to win the World Cup I have to make a donkey my father, I will do it. (Agar mujhe gadhe ko bhi baap bnana pade toh mai banaluga to win the World Cup,” said Wasim on the YouTube show on A Sports.

“Babar has to be more intelligent. This is not a gully cricket team that anybody comes into the team on the basis of preferences. I am just saying what I am hearing.”

Advertisement

“If I was the selector, I would have kept Malik in the middle-order the very first day. It’s Australia, it’s not Sharjah, Dubai or Pakistan that there will be dead wickets,” Akram concluded.

Another former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed spoke to Geo News and said, “Had Shoaib Malik been in this Pakistan team then we would have won the match, because he is fit and has more experience. Agar Malik iss team me hota.. vo sabse zyada fit hai, aur sabse zyada usko game-awareness hain. Ye dono match ham jeet jaate.”