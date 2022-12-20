scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

‘Babar Azam hamari or Pakistan ki Shan, jaan or pehchan hai’: Shaheen Afridi backs Babar Azam after Pakistan’s 3-0

Pakistan lost the third Test against England by 74 runs as the latter clinched the three-match series with a perfect record.

Pakistan's Babar Azam reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
England whitewashed Pakistan 3-0 away from home in the first Test series they played in Pakistan in over two decades. Ben Stokes and co. beat the hosts on day four of the final Test in Karachi Test by eight wickets to follow their winning streak that started with a 74 run victory in the first Test and continued with a 26-run win in the second.

Following the defeat Pakistan captain Babar Azam has faced criticism for the team’s dismal performance across the series. Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi however, has backed him.

The left armer, who missed out the series following his knee injury that he’d sustained during the T20 World Cup final last month, Shaheen took to social media to write, “Babar Azam hamari or Pakistan ki Shan, jaan or pehchan hai. Wo Hamara kaptaan hai or rahe ga. Kuch or #sochnabhimanah hai (Babar Azam is our’s and Pakistan’s pride, power and identity. He is our captain and will remain so. Don’t even think otherwise).”

Babar had been the highest run scorer for Pakistan in the series with 348 runs in six outings.

He further added, “Please support this team. Yahi team hame jitaye gi bhi. Kahani abhi Khatam nahi howi (This team will help us win as well. The story isn’t over yet).”

As it stands, Pakistan are seventh in the World Test Championship rankings following their latest series bashing. England on the other hand are fifth in the nine team table, which has Australia and India on the top two spots as of now.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 11:18:27 pm
