T20 World Cup: Babar Azam gives rousing speech to PAK players after qualifying for semis

Pakistan captain Babar Azam lauded his teammates after Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 5 wickets in a match that turned out to be virtual quarterfinal after South Africa’s defeat to Netherlands earlier in the day.

As soon as the result of the Proteas match became clear, the door opened for Pakistan and Bangladesh to qualify as one of the two teams to reach the semifinal from Group 2, along with India. Ultimately it was Pakistan who came through, courtesy of some decent batting and brilliant bowling. They will now face New Zealand on Wednesday for a place in next Sunday’s final.

“We had belief. We got some light and we played to ensure we got into semis today. We were excited and nervous but it did not affect our performance. Whatever happens, we have to give 100% effort. The type of performance we have put in the last 2 games, we have to continue that form only. Whatever is the task in hand of a particular person, he should finish it,” Babar said in a video shared by Pakistan Cricket’s Twitter handle.

Mohammad Haris, who scored a quickfire 31 off just 18 balls, was singled out for praise by the Pakistan skipper. “Outstanding Haris. These small things will give you confidence. When you finish a match, your confidence level will be on a different level. When we were in an advantageous position in the match, you did not throw away your wicket. The next match, you’ll play differently because your confidence level would be very high,” Babar said as the locker room erupted in cheers.

“Overall, Masha Allah, the bowlers were outstanding. Very well done,” he said before signing off.