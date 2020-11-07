Babar Azam leads Pakistan to big T20I win over Zimbabwe in series opener

scorecardresearch
Babar Azam made 82 off 55 balls to reach his 15th half-century in T20Is as Pakistan eased to 157/4 in 18.5 overs for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against Zimbabwe.

By: AP | Rawalpindi | November 7, 2020 8:33:25 pm
Babar Azam with Wahab Riaz during the T20I against Zimbabwe. (PCB)

Captain Babar Azam hit a fluent half-century and spurred Pakistan to a six-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in a Twenty20 international on Saturday.

Azam made 82 off 55 balls to reach his 15th half-century in Twenty20s as Pakistan eased to 157-4 in 18.5 overs for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Mohammad Hafeez scored 36 off 32 balls and together with Azam shared an 80-run stand as fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani finished with 2-26.

Earlier, 20-year-old Wesley Madhevere hit nine fours and a six to score an unbeaten 70 but Pakistan’s pace still restricted Zimbabwe at 156-6.

Elton Chigumbura, who will retire after the series ends on Tuesday, made a quickfire 21 off 13 balls, but Zimbabwe’s top order struggled to accelerate against fast bowlers Haris Rauf (2-25), Wahab Riaz (2-37) and Mohammad Hasnain (1-25).

The second match will be played Sunday before Zimbabwe, which lost the ODI series 2-1, wraps up its limited-overs tour to Pakistan on Tuesday.

