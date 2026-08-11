Keep Babar away from English media: Ex-Pakistan captain’s advice ahead of tour

Pakistan are set to tour England for a three-match Test series that starts on August 19 and former captain Rashid Latif has an unusual suggestion for the team management: keep current skipper and talisman Babar Azam from facing the English media. Babar had been reinstated as captain of the Test squad ahead of their recently concluded series against the West Indies.

Latif said that it would be wiser to send Shan Masood, whom Babar had replaced as captain, out to face the media on the tour.

“An England tour is a difficult assignment, and the English media often tries to unnecessarily involve visiting teams in news stories,” Rashid said on Geo News’ Score.