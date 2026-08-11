Keep Babar away from English media: Ex-Pakistan captain’s advice ahead of tour

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Pakistan are set to tour England for a three-match Test series that starts on August 19 and former captain Rashid Latif has an unusual suggestion for the team management: keep current skipper and talisman Babar Azam from facing the English media. Babar had been reinstated as captain of the Test squad ahead of their recently concluded series against the West Indies.
Latif said that it would be wiser to send Shan Masood, whom Babar had replaced as captain, out to face the media on the tour.
“An England tour is a difficult assignment, and the English media often tries to unnecessarily involve visiting teams in news stories,” Rashid said on Geo News’ Score.
“Babar Azam is an experienced player, so it would be better for the PCB management to keep him away from the English media and send former captain Shan Masood to speak to them more often. Shan has played in England and has better experience of dealing with the English media.”
This will be Pakistan’s first tour of England for a Test series since 2020. England had won that previous rubber 1-0. They haven’t won a Test series in the country since 1996. At the time, it was Pakistan’s third consecutive series win in England, having won a five-Test series 1-0 in 1987, a five-Test series 2-1 in 1992 and then the 2-0 win in the three-Test series in 1996. Pakistan continue to have a good record in England over the past decade – they have won three and drawn two of the nine Tests they have played in the country in this period.
For England, this would be their first Test series since the end of the Stokes-McCullum era. Captain Ben Stokes announced his retirement at the end of their three-Test series against New Zealand at home, which they lost 2-1. Brendon McCullum was sacked as England’s Test coach shortly thereafter, although he continues to hold the position in England’s white-ball setup. Star batsman Joe Root has been reinstated as captain, having led the team before Stokes took over while McCullum’s former New Zealand teammate Stephen Fleming is their new head coach.
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