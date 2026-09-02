‘Dummy captain’: Former Pakistan skipper roasts Babar Azam after Test squad reshuffle

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif lambasted current Test skipper Babar Azam for failing to stand up as a leader amid the major mid-series squad reshuffle that has occurred within the team in England late last week. Following a harrowing 194-run defeat to England in the second Test at Lord’s, Pakistan have sent back seven players and also removed head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul.

Latif slammed Babar for failing to take a stand for his side and labelled him a “dummy captain”.

Pakistan’s woes have deepened in England with four successive failures with the bat across the two Tests. Babar, who returned as Test captain last month replacing Shan Masood, missed the first Test due to injury. He registered scores of eight and six in the second Test last week.