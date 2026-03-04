Babar Azam dropped from Pakistan’s ODI squad for Bangladesh tour

After an underwhelming T20 World Cup, Pakistan cricket management have decided to drop star batter Babar Azam from the side that will tour Bangladesh for a three-match series from next week.

Babar had scored a century in the last series Pakistan cricket team played in the One Day International format—a 102 against Sri Lanka in November—but faced the axe when the 15-member squad was named. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been handed the captaincy of the side for the three-match series while ⁠six uncapped players have been called up, including Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Saad Masood ⁠and ‌Shamyl Hussain who played against the England Lions ‌in Abu Dhabi before the series was called off due ‌to the conflict in the Middle East.