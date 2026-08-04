Mix-up and run-out denies Babar Azam 1st Test century in nearly 4 years

Babar Azam’s wait for a Test century continued as he missed out on one by 12 runs due to a mix-up with his partner Abdullah Shafique. Babar, who was reinstated as Pakistan’s Test captain before their ongoing two-match tour of West Indies, had got to 88 in 147 balls when he went for a single that doomed his innings in the second Test in Port of Spain.

Babar knocked Jomel Warrican’s fifth ball of the 75th over into the off side and set off. Brandon King came flying in at cover and threw the ball at the non-striker’s end in one swift motion. King seemed to have hurt himself with this and eventually needed a stretcher to be helped off the field.