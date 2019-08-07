Popularity boost: Babar Azam crashes Somerset website

Pakistan’s cricketer Babar Azam’s popularity is soaring across the world and this was evident after he joined Somerset County Cricket Club in at the Vitality Blast T20 league. Somerset are among the few clubs, which stream matches on their official website, but after signing Azam the club are hunting for ways to manage an influx of traffic.

This was after the player crashed the website of Somerset after getting signed. During his the first outing (vs Sussex) last week, the website drew in a colossal number of fans leading to the crash.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, following their first match of the season, Somerset digital marketing executive, Ben Warren was forced to upgrade the club website’s server capacity.

The move comes in the wake of cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan who are eagerly keeping a tab at Azam’s progress in the T20 league. While the significant rise in the club’s popularity in cricket-mad Pakistan, Somerset’s encounter against Sussex last week, which they lost by 13 runs, saw over 1.5 million views on YouTube. Despite ending up on the losing side, Babar emerged as the leading run-scorer of the match, scoring 83 off 53 deliveries.

Babar, who is currently the World no 1 batsman in T20s, is having a great outing in England’s domestic league. Batting at an average of 53.4, the 24-year-old has amassed 267 runs in just six innings. He has scored two half-centuries in the tournament so far including an unbeaten 95.