Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Babar Azam compares Naseem’s sixes to Javed Miandad’s Sharjah strike; Ravi Shastri says ‘thanks for reminding’

It had to be Sharjah, which over the years has played host to countless thrillers and this one was not any different. The match was delicately balanced on a knife edge, with no clear winner in sight till the last over.

Pakistan's Naseem Shah, left, and teammates celebrate their win in the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup against Afghanistan, in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

After Pakistan chased down 130 against Afghanistan in a last over thriller, everyone had just one name on their lips, that of Naseem Shah. With 11 runs and just a wicket in hand, the bowler became an unlikely hero when he clobbered 2 sixes off Fazalhaq Farooqi to finish the match off in style.

During the press match conference, Pakistan captain Babar Azam compared Naseem’s sixes to that Javed Miandad six to Chetan Sharma in an India vs Pakistan encounter in this very same ground, saying, “Nadeem’s two sixes reminded us of Javed (Miandad) bhai,” to which Ravi Shastri quipped, “I was there, thanks for reminding.”

Naseem’s teammate Shadab Khan also said, “Jaise Javed Bhai aur Shahid Afridi bhai ke chaake yaad kiye jaate hain, Naseem ke chaake bhi uske career ke end Tak yad kar jayenge (Like we remember the sixes from Javed bhai and Shahid Afridi bhai, these two sixes by Naseem tonight will also be remembered till the end of his career.)”



As Pakistan capitulated towards the end, all seemed lost when Naseem had to face Farooqi in the last over with 11 runs required from 6 balls. But the young bowler held his nerves and smashed two sixes from the first two balls of the last over to take Pakistan all the way to the Asia Cup final and entrenched himself in the annals of cricketing lore.

