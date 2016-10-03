Babar Azam second consecutive ton sets up series win for Pakistan

Follow Us:
By: AP | Sharjah | Updated: October 3, 2016 12:22:47 pm
Babar Azam, Azam, Pakistan, Pakistan cricket, Pakistan vs West Indies, West Indies, West Indies cricket team, cricket, cricket news, sports, sports news Pakistan beat West Indies by 59 runs in the second ODI to lift the series. (Source: ICC Twitter)
Babar Azam hit his second successive century as Pakistan beat the West Indies by 59 runs on Sunday in the second one-day international for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Azam followed his hundred in the first ODI with 123 off 126 balls in Pakistan’s highest ODI total of 337-5 against the West Indies.

Darren Bravo (61) and Marlon Samuels (57) were the main beneficiaries of Pakistan’s dismal catching, with West Indies ending on 278-7.

Earlier, Azam and Shoaib Malik, who scored 90 off 84 balls with five sixes off Sulieman Benn, powered Pakistan with a record third-wicket stand of 169.

Sarfraz Ahmed hit an undefeated 60 off 47 balls to give Pakistan’s innings a perfect finish with Carlos Brathwaite and debutant Alzarri Joseph claiming two wickets each.

