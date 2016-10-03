Babar Azam second consecutive ton sets up series win for Pakistan

Pakistan beat West Indies by 59 runs in the second ODI to lift the series. (Source: ICC Twitter) Pakistan beat West Indies by 59 runs in the second ODI to lift the series. (Source: ICC Twitter)

Babar Azam hit his second successive century as Pakistan beat the West Indies by 59 runs on Sunday in the second one-day international for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Azam followed his hundred in the first ODI with 123 off 126 balls in Pakistan’s highest ODI total of 337-5 against the West Indies.

Darren Bravo (61) and Marlon Samuels (57) were the main beneficiaries of Pakistan’s dismal catching, with West Indies ending on 278-7.

Earlier, Azam and Shoaib Malik, who scored 90 off 84 balls with five sixes off Sulieman Benn, powered Pakistan with a record third-wicket stand of 169.

Sarfraz Ahmed hit an undefeated 60 off 47 balls to give Pakistan’s innings a perfect finish with Carlos Brathwaite and debutant Alzarri Joseph claiming two wickets each.

