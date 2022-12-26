scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Babar Azam brings up ninth Test ton against New Zealand, shatters multiple records

Babar has gone past former players Brain Lara, Graeme Smith and Mahela Jayawardene and his contemporary Australian Vice-captain Steven Smith for most centuries as a captain in a calendar year.

Babar Azam after scoring a ton against New Zealand in Karachi. (PCB)
Pakistan captain Babar Azam hit his ninth test century and alongside the recalled Sarfaraz Ahmed helped his team recover against New Zealand on Monday in the first Test.

Babar smashed his hundred off 161 balls with a six off Michael Bracewell over midwicket just before tea as Pakistan progressed to 224/4.

Breaking a 16-year-old record held by Mohammad Yousuf, Azam now holds the record for the most runs in a calendar year by a Pakistan batter.

The Pakistan skipper eclipsed Yousuf’s aggregate of 2435 runs in 2006 while batting on 54 at the end of the first session.

During his innings, Babar shattered multiple records, among them – scoring most 50s or more in a calendar year as a captain. He moved past Australia’s Ricky Ponting who had 24 half-centuries in 2005.

This year has been nothing short of a roller coaster for Pakistan’s Test team, however, the 28-year-old batter outclassed with numbers; he registered more than 1000 runs under his name in just 9 matches and has become the highest Test run-getter in 2022. Babar’s milestone of eight centuries in 2022 ranks third all-time in the list.

Babar has also gone past former players Brain Lara, Graeme Smith and Mahela Jayawardene and his contemporary Australian Vice-captain Steven Smith for the most centuries as a captain in a calendar year.

Often stepping up for his team and bailing the side out of crucial situations, the batter has also performed well in limited over games. Leading Pakistan in three series victories, the skipper scored 679 runs in ODIs this year.

