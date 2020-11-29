Babar Azam accused of physical, sexual abuse by woman

Woman accuses Babar Azam of physical, sexual abuse

Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam has been accused of sexual and physical abuse by a woman, who claimed that she has been exploited and given false promises of marriage for 10 years. The woman further claimed that she paid for Babar’s expenses when he was not selected for the Pakistan national team

According to the woman, Babar proposed to her in 2010, and later even asked her hand in marriage. But once she got pregnant, the Lahore-born Babar allegedly resorted to physical violence and threats.

“He promised to marry me, he got me pregnant, he beat me up, he threatened me and he used me,” the woman was quoted as saying to 24NewsHD. “I have known Babar since the time he had nothing to do with cricket. He was from a poor household. I hope all my brothers and sisters here are going to help me get justice so that no daughter gets to go through what I have. Babar and I have grown up in the same colony, we used to stay together.”

So this lady has made accusations against Babar Azam “he promised to marry me, he got me pregnant, he beat me up, he threatened me and he used me”

The woman further said that she and Babar had known each other from their school days and it was in 2010 that he proposed to her. “He was my school friend. In 2010, he proposed to me and I accepted his proposal. He in fact proposed to me after coming to my house. As time progressed, our understanding got better. We had planned to get married and informed our families too but they refused,” she added.

“Then Babar and I decided to have a court marriage. In 2011, Babar and I eloped and having promised me of marriage, kept me at rented places. During that time, I kept asking him to get married but he said ‘we are not in a position to. With time, we will get married’.”

She also claimed that Babar, later on, got her abortion done with the help of his friends.

“In 2017, I made a police complaint against Babar at the Nasirabad station. He has exploited me for 10 years, both physically and sexually.” The woman further claimed that the ace cricketer even threatened to kill her.

Babar or the PCB are yet to respond to these claims. Babar is currently with the rest of the Pakistan team in New Zealand, undergoing a 14-day quarantine period in Christchurch. Seven members of the team have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been moved to a separate floor.

As per PCB CEO Wasim Khan, Pakistan have gotten their ‘final warning’ from New Zealand surrounding breach of protocols. The tour consists of three T20Is and a couple of Tests.

