Babar Azam fastest to 1000 runs in a calendar year for Pakistan

Continuing his fine run in the limited-overs format, Babar Azam on Monday became the first Pakistani batsman to complete 1000 runs in ODIs in the calendar year. He took 19 innings to edge past the 1000-run mark, also making him the fastest Pakistani cricketer to reach the milestone. The right-handed batsman has so far scored two centuries and seven half-centuries in this year.

Babar surpassed former Pakistan coach Javed Miandad, who took 21 innings in 1987 to complete 1000 runs. Middle-order specialist Mohammad Yousuf and current Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq are third and fourth in the list.

Babar, who entered the second ODI against Pakistan with 946 runs, scored a sensational half-century and is currently helping Pakistan impose a mammoth target for the visitors. He is currently playing on 74 and has already smashed five boundaries and three sixes.

With heavy rains washing out the first contest and flooding the streets of Karachi, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) were forced to rescheduled second ODI on Monday. After the infamous Lahore bus attack on Sri Lankan team in 2009, Pakistan are hosting an ODI match for the first time in 10 years.

Fewest innings to 11 ODI 100s:

64 Hashim Amla

65 Quinton de Kock

71 BABAR AZAM**

82 Virat Kohli

86 S Dhawan/ D Warner

88 Aaron Finch