Chepauk turner: Railways lead by 126 at 107/9 after Baba Indrajith’s 59

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Railways finished Day 2 at Chepauk on 107 for 9 in their second innings, a lead of 126 over Tamil Nadu, on a pitch with plenty of turn. Their first-innings lead was 19, and it could have been much more but for Baba Indrajith’s 59.
Tamil Nadu began the day at 71 for 3, in reply to Railways’ 184, and were looking for a healthy lead. They lost three wickets inside the first four overs, and were soon 112 for 8, with Raj Choudhary taking 5 for 41.
Indrajith, with J Hemchudeshan, who made 26, brought the deficit down. Tamil Nadu were all out for 165.
Indrajith’s 59 came off 167 balls. He took giant strides forward to smother the turn, or went back and defended with a dead bat. Before Railways batted again, their coach Zakaria Zuffri told his batters to do what Indrajith had done.
Sahab Yuvraj Singh took the lesson. He made 42 off 155 balls at the top of the order, seeing off the new ball with his feet and later being solid in defence. R Sai Kishore, with 4 for 38, and Hemchudeshan, with 3 for 21, kept pegging Railways back, so that the lead did not run away from the hosts. A lead of 126 may be worth defending on this pitch, and Railways have the spinners to try.
The pitch showed signs of breaking up in the second half of Day 1, and it has not improved for the batters of either side. It is a turning pitch, though not a dust bowl or a raging turner where every ball has the batter’s name on it. It offers good turn and bounce, at times variable, but it is not unplayable. The rough patches have spiced up the contest, and both teams have left-arm orthodox and off-spin covered.
Over two days, the batters from both sides have looked unused to such conditions. The sweep, which is often the get-away shot on such tracks when the batters doubt their defence, has been hardly seen. Without it, the way to score was to be patient, get behind the line of the ball and defend. Instead, both sides gave the spinners space to dominate, playing mostly from the crease or off the back foot.
Left-arm spinners could bowl with a vacant point region, because right-handers stayed beside the line. Off-spinners did not need a fielder at cover. They crowded the bat in the hope of edges, and found them.
Indrajith said this was not a surface on which to attack. “To be very honest, it is not an easy wicket. If you look at both teams, we’re only playing a maximum of 50-60 overs. It’s that kind of a pitch. On a pitch like this, I feel whoever gets the eye in, whoever can play more balls, they have to take it forward. Boundaries aren’t going to come that easily. And depending on which part of the innings you’re batting, suppose you bat against the new ball, it’s going to be even tougher to survive, but there is a chance of boundaries coming. As the game progresses, it gets difficult,” he said.
Footwork was the key for him. “It helps me [playing off both feet], not just because I have options in front of the wicket, but because I can get to the pitch of the ball. The bowler can think, ‘Okay, he is going to step out.’ If we let them bowl from one fixed spot on this kind of pitch, one ball will eventually take you out,” Indrajith said.
Brief scores: Railways 184 & 107/9 (Sahab Yuvraj Singh 42; R Sai Kishore 4/38, J Hemchudeshan 3/21) vs TN 165 (Baba Indrajith 59; Raj Choudhary 5/41, Toufik Uddin Mondal 4/48).