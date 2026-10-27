Chepauk turner: Railways lead by 126 at 107/9 after Baba Indrajith’s 59

Railways finished Day 2 at Chepauk on 107 for 9 in their second innings, a lead of 126 over Tamil Nadu, on a pitch with plenty of turn. Their first-innings lead was 19, and it could have been much more but for Baba Indrajith’s 59.

Tamil Nadu began the day at 71 for 3, in reply to Railways’ 184, and were looking for a healthy lead. They lost three wickets inside the first four overs, and were soon 112 for 8, with Raj Choudhary taking 5 for 41.

Indrajith, with J Hemchudeshan, who made 26, brought the deficit down. Tamil Nadu were all out for 165.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Indrajith’s 59 came off 167 balls. He took giant strides forward to smother the turn, or went back and defended with a dead bat. Before Railways batted again, their coach Zakaria Zuffri told his batters to do what Indrajith had done.