Azharuddin slams Kohli and Shastri for their absence from post-match press conference

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin feels Ravi Shastri should have come to attend the post-match conference after New Zealand whipped India in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday. According to Azhar, it was unacceptable that Bumrah attended the press conference and took question on India’s loss.

Talking to ABP News, he said, “In my view, the coach should have come for the press conference. If Virat Kohli does not want to attend the press conference, that’s fine. But, Ravi Bhai should have attended the press conference”.



He also added, “You can’t just attend press conferences after victories, you must give an explanation for defeats too. Sending Bumrah for the press conference was not right. Either the captain or the coach should have come for the presser or someone from the coaching staff”.

Azhar said that there was nothing to be ashamed about a defeat, rather responsibility must be taken by someone.

He further added “If you lose a game or two, there’s nothing to be ashamed of. But the captain or the coach must come and explain to the nation why the team lost. How can you expect Bumrah to answer these questions. If you are ready to face the media when the team wins then you should also step forward when your team is going through a rough phase”.

On Sunday, India’s batting order failed miserably and they could only score 110/7 in 20 overs. Jadeja came out as the top scorer as he hit 26 runs off 19 balls. Counter attacking India, New Zealand chased the target in just 14.3 overs as Daryl Mitchell amassed 49 runs in just 35 balls.

The chances of qualification for Team India are bleak. But it’s not all over yet. If Team India manages to win the remaining matches with a huge margin, results can go their way. The upcoming match between India and Afghanistan is scheduled for Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.