Azhar part of BCCI committee to solve player compensation problem

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed a seven-member committee that will find a suitable compensation mechanism for domestic cricketers. The committee covers all six zones in the country, and consists of former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin and Santosh Menon (South Zone), Rohan Jaitley (North Zone), Avishek Dalmiya (East Zone), Jaydev Shah (West Zone), Yudhvir Singh (Central Zone), and Devajit Saikia (North-Eeast Zone).

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, in his mail to state associations on Saturday stated, “This is to apprise you that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed a working group composed of member associations, including former cricketers, for domestic cricket in India.”

The committee will look to find a way to compensate players who had lost out financially last season due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Indian board managed to host only two domestic tournaments last year – Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. The BCCI had promised players that the board will financially support domestic players who lost a lot of income since there were no tournaments being held.

There has been a suggestion by the BCCI’s top officials to double the match fees for the next season. However, it will be left up to this committee to find out a way to compensate the players.

During its last Apex Council meeting, the BCCI had decided to form a committee to look into the compensation to domestic cricketers.

“The Apex Council has decided to form a committee to look into the issue of compensation for Indian domestic cricketers for domestic season 2020 and 2021. The Apex Council has mandated the Office Bearers of the BCCI to form the committee and find a suitable compensatory mechanism for domestic cricketers, as early as possible,” Shah had said in a press release.