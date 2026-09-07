‘Look at yourself first’: Azhar Ali tears into Aaqib Javed over Pakistan slump

Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has slammed High Performance Director Aaqib Javed for the current struggles, saying that the team has been making “bad decisions” for three years and the former pacer always put the blame elsewhere instead of looking at his own faults.

The former right-hander said that Javed should step aside if he is unable to make a difference to the team’s fortunes.

“We have had bad decisions like these for three years now. He should take responsibility for performances. His judgment should be questioned. I listened to his interview this week, and he was trying to put the blame on Sarfaraz and Babar. He appointed them just a few months earlier!”

“That was enough for me to judge someone. Every decision he makes backfires, and he then says: ‘It’s not me.’ Look at yourself first. And if you cannot control this team, if you cannot make a difference to Pakistan cricket, then step away,” he told The Guardian.

Ali also sympathised with Babar Azam, admitting that this was perhaps the worst time to be Pakistan’s captain, but added that he was not as mentally tough as the likes of Misbah-ul-Haq.

“It is probably the worst time to captain Pakistan right now. He has to consider his options too, I believe. Every player goes through periods of low scores, but as a nation we just kept expecting him to deliver, and criticism followed. It has played on his mind, and he has doubted himself, while lacking any internal support.”

“I don’t think he is as mentally strong as Misbah or, say, Younis Khan. Misbah was not as talented as Babar, but he was far tougher. Younis faced criticism but never lost his targets. Everyone is different, though. We have to realise that and create an environment where he can flourish, not be pulled back,” he said.

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He further felt that Pakistan’s mercurial nature had also disappeared in recent times and they needed a clear roadmap to get back to the top, with an emphasis on producing fast bowlers.

“People used to say you could expect anything from Pakistan – that any team could turn up on any given day and either be 46 all out or win from nowhere. But we don’t even do that inconsistency any more. We’ve become totally consistent – in the most negative way”.

“We have to ask why the fast bowlers are not coming through.Look at Bangladesh. They were not content with just spin at home; they wanted to grow as a cricketing nation and produced a group of fast bowlers who have just won a Test match in Australia. You can’t just hope it happens, which is what the attitude feels like in Pakistan these days. We need a settled structure and one where people are hired and backed for three-to-four years. Right now the under-19s, for example, are leaderless. But that role is arguably more important than the head coach of the senior side,” Ali said.

Pakistan are 2-0 down in the ongoing three-match series against England, with the third and final Test match starting in Edgbaston on Wednesday. Ali, though, did not sound optimistic about the team’s chances. “I would be very surprised if the final Test is a contest”.