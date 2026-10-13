Ranji Trophy: Ayush Mhatre ruled out for 2 months after suffering hamstring tear

Mumbai’s batter Ayush Mhatre plays a shot during the first day of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 cricket match between Mumbai and Maharashtra, at MCA Cricket Ground, Bandra Kurla Complex, in Mumbai, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Mumbai vice-captain and opening batsman Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out for nearly two months after suffering a Grade 4 hamstring tear. The right-hander played in Mumbai’s opening Ranji Trophy game against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium, where the hosts registered a convincing innings and 156-run win.

Mhatre’s injury comes as a setback, especially after he had spent three months at the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru recovering from an earlier injury.

“He suffered pain while running a couple. The exact report is yet to come and how long he will be unavailable will be known later. But it is sad. He was training with us and was keen to make a good comeback this season. He is used to travelling from Virar just to train with us. He used to train with me only. He was pushing himself and was eager to do well,” Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad said after the game.