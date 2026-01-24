Under-19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre finds form, RS Ambrish delivers as India cruise past New Zealand

L-R: Ayush Mhatre with the bat and RS Ambrish shone with the ball during India vs New Zealand U19 World Cup league match. (PHOTO: ICC)

Ayush Mhatre answered his critics in emphatic fashion, smashing a 24-ball half-century as India cruised past New Zealand by seven wickets in their final league-stage match of the Under-19 World Cup in Bulawayo.

Coming into the game under scrutiny after a string of modest scores, the Indian captain showed a marked shift in approach while chasing a revised DLS target of 130 in 37 overs. Walking in at No. 3 after an early wicket, Mhatre stood tall against New Zealand’s quicks, taking on the short ball with authority rather than caution.

Tested early by Mason Clarke and Flynn Morey, Mhatre countered in style. He unfurled a four and six off Morey in the fifth over before launching Clarke for consecutive sixes over mid-wicket an over later. Another maximum off Jaskaran Sandhu followed soon after, underlining a transformation from the batter who had struggled against bounce earlier in the tournament.