Ranji Trophy: Ayush Doseja ends a lean spell with 78 to give Delhi a lead over Services

Cricketing memory fades at a rate of knots. It is not long since Ayush Doseja was piling up centuries for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy: four last season, including a double-ton. His 949 runs left him second on the leaderboard, one shy of the leader. Yet it took only three matches this season, in which he scored 114 runs, for questions to be raised.

“There was a lot of outside noise,” Doseja would himself acknowledge. On Tuesday, he silenced it with a fighting 78 against Services.

“There was noise because I scored 950-odd runs last season, and this year I didn’t even make a fifty in my first four innings. But I knew I was batting well. Only, luck has not been on my side. I have had a few unlucky dismissals, like today, getting caught down the leg side. But today, I was determined that I will play long,” he told reporters at the Airforce Complex Ground, where at stumps on Day 2 Delhi were 299/6 in response to Services’ 266.