Axar Patel says India were ‘surprised by the Wankhede pitch’ in T20 World Cup game against USA 

India vice-captain Axar Patel admitted his team was caught off guard by the Wankhede pitch after being reduced to 77 for 6 against the USA in their T20 World Cup opener on Sunday.

Axar and captain Suryakumar Yadav steadied the innings with a crucial partnership to help India recover from a precarious position.

“Generally Mumbai wickets are flat, but this was different. So we changed our plan to reach 140-150,” Axar said after the match. “After two overs we were surprised. Generally it’s flat but this was different. When I went to bat, we thought keep it to 140… then 21 runs came in an over. And later Surya got more.”