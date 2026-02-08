Axar Patel says India were ‘surprised by the Wankhede pitch’ in T20 World Cup game against USA 

T20 World Cup 2026: Mohammad Siraj too had talked about the pitch where the ball was stopping on the batsmen.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiFeb 8, 2026 08:15 AM IST
Axar and captain Suryakumar Yadav steadied the innings with a crucial partnership to help India recover from a precarious position. (AP Photo)Axar and captain Suryakumar Yadav steadied the innings with a crucial partnership to help India recover from a precarious position. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

India vice-captain Axar Patel admitted his team was caught off guard by the Wankhede pitch after being reduced to 77 for 6 against the USA in their T20 World Cup opener on Sunday.

Axar and captain Suryakumar Yadav steadied the innings with a crucial partnership to help India recover from a precarious position.

“Generally Mumbai wickets are flat, but this was different. So we changed our plan to reach 140-150,” Axar said after the match. “After two overs we were surprised. Generally it’s flat but this was different. When I went to bat, we thought keep it to 140… then 21 runs came in an over. And later Surya got more.”

USA were hit by the unexpected injury to Ali Khan , who had bowled brilliantly to give just 13 runs in his first two overs where he also dismissed Abhishek Sharma for a first-ball duck. Due to the injury he couldn’t bowl his other two overs. And USA had to go to Saurabh Netravalkar, who didn’t have a great day for two overs in the end. He went for 21-runs apiece in those two overs and that 42 proved vital. 

ALSO READ | Surya rescues India in thrilling escape from plucky USA

Axar said the early collapse was a good experience for the Indian team.

“About those wickets that fell early that’s cricket. It’s good that this happened in the first match itself. In cricket, understanding the pitch is important. We will be better off for this experience.”

Story continues below this ad

Mohammad Siraj too had talked about the pitch where the ball was stopping on the batsmen. He said the opener Ishan Kishan had talked about it in the dressing room. “When Ishan was playing, he said it’s a two-paced pitch, and we felt 170 was a good score. That proved to be right.”

Axar Patel emphasized the need for adaptability rather than abandoning India’s aggressive approach.

“It’s not about changing style. Just that we had to adapt and not hit every ball (for couple of overs there).”

On his partnership with the in-form Suryakumar, Axar revealed: “The chat with [coach Gautam] Gambhir was also about taking it to the last over… to see which bowlers to take on.”

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Surya rescues India in thrilling escape from plucky USA
Surya
T20 World Cup: Globetrotting Rashid Khan's cricketing paradox – can call many places his home, but still dreaming of playing in Afghanistan
Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan in action. (Afghanistan cricket board)
T20 World Cup: Faheem Ashraf's value and the dropped catch that could have potentially sent Pakistan home already
Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf was dropped by Netherlands' Max O’Dowd during the T20 World Cup 2026 tournament opener. (PHOTO: AP & Screengrab/JioHotstar)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
Among poll-bound states, Kerala sees spike in tax share, Bengal dips
16th Finance Commission: Among poll-bound states, Kerala sees spike in tax share, Bengal dips
27 deaths later, Meghalaya orders massive crackdown on rat-hole mines
Meghalaya district orders massive crackdown as death toll in rat-hole mine explosion rises to 27
When timing beats vulgarity: Why Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! outsmarts big-budget comedies
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain film review
Mary Kom, The Family Man actor Sunil Thapa passes away at 68; Priyanka Chopra says 'You kept me together when I had just lost my dad'
Sunil Thapa death
‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture
Ragini Das Zomato work culture
Locked out of his house, this man’s pet cat did something no one expected: Watch
Cat opens door for owner
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Surya rescues India in thrilling escape from plucky USA
Surya
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
Union Budget, Budget 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman union budget, Union Budget 2026 key highlights,
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
Happy Propose Day 2026: Top 30+ Romantic Wishes Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, Photos For Your Love
Happy Propose Day 2026 Wishes Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status
‘India’s semiconductor ecosystem expanding rapidly, talent pipeline to drive growth’: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Qualcomm’s design centre in Bengaluru during the announcement of the company’s 2 nm semiconductor design tape-out. (ExpressI Image/ Qualcomm)
Advertisement
Feb 08: Latest News