‘It was tough to see Axar Patel after the game’: Mohammad Kaif on Delhi Capitals’ drawbacks in IPL 2026

Former India player Mohammad Kaif said that the Delhi Capitals had too many problems this season, pointing out that their struggling batting lineup and their under-utilization of finisher Ashutosh Sharma. Delhi Capitals were all but knocked out of the play-offs race when they lost to a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. It was their fourth loss in a row and DC now find themselves in eighth place on the points table with as many points from 11 matches.

“It was tough to see Axar Patel after the game. DC had too many problems this season. Struggling batting, too many changes and dropped catches. There is a reason, DC is at the bottom of table. Ashutosh Sharma, best uncapped finisher, should have played all games,” Kaif posted on X.