T20 World Cup | ‘Shivam udhar khada hain, lob kar deta hoon’: Axar Patel reveals thoughts while pulling off relay catch with Dube in IND vs ENG match

Axar Patel who pulled off two spectacular fielding efforts to hand India the advantage against England in the high voltage semifinal on Thursday, revealed on the night what was going through his head when he lobbed the ball back to Shivam Dube before crossing the boundary ropes that led to Will Jacks’ dismissal.

In the 14th over, Jacks had sliced an Arshdeep Singh delivery towards deep point and Axar scampered to his left to catch the ball before relaying it to Shivam Dube as he crossed the ropes. This broke a very important partnership that England were building, leading to the momentum swiftly shifting in India’s favour.