T20 World Cup | ‘Shivam udhar khada hain, lob kar deta hoon’: Axar Patel reveals thoughts while pulling off relay catch with Dube in IND vs ENG match

The track in question has a higher red soil content than black, offering good bounce where the ball will come onto the bat easily in both innings

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Mar 6, 2026 10:53 PM IST
Axar patel Shivam dube relay catchIndia's Axar Patel, left, passes the ball to teammate Shivam Dube to dismiss England's Will Jacks during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Make us preferred source on Google

Axar Patel who pulled off two spectacular fielding efforts to hand India the advantage against England in the high voltage semifinal on Thursday, revealed on the night what was going through his head when he lobbed the ball back to Shivam Dube before crossing the boundary ropes that led to Will Jacks’ dismissal.

In the 14th over, Jacks had sliced an Arshdeep Singh delivery towards deep point and Axar scampered to his left to catch the ball before relaying it to Shivam Dube as he crossed the ropes. This broke a very important partnership that England were building, leading to the momentum swiftly shifting in India’s favour.

“It was pretty important to break that partnership. I thought at first that the ball was gone but then I realised that I can reach it. And I think credit has to go to Shivam as well. He didn’t come and collide with me. He was standing there. Main soch raha thha Shivam udhar khada hain, lob kar deta hoon toh woh easily pakad lega (I was thinking Shivam was standing right there so I can just lob the ball and he can easily catch it),” Axar said on Star Sports after the match.

Also Read | T20 World Cup | ‘Axar is going to be one of India’s great players’: Sunil Gavaskar on how India vice-captain is filing the void left by Ravindra Jadeja

However, Axar revealed that the catch he took of Harry Brooks was his favourite one. After Bumrah deceived Brook with a change of pace, the England skipper miscued his shot. The ball went high in the air and stayed there for 5.4 seconds. Axar had to run towards the ropes, with his head tilted back, eyes trained on the ball before completing a catch with a dive. What made the catch difficult was that the ball fell to the ground over his shoulder while he was running.

Further Reading
Analysis
Flying Axar and Brainy Bumrah: How India dismantled England to reach T20 World Cup final
Read more →
Interview
Sanju Samson, the batsman and the leader, comes to fore on big stage
Read more →
Deep Dive
The turning point: One moment of brilliance from Axar Patel that sealed the semi-final
Read more →

“The catch of Brook was one of my most favourite catches because I was running away from the wicket. Taking a catch like that is one of the most difficult things to do. Your vision on the ball is a little shaky. If you look at the replay of the catch, I took a small pause right before taking the catch. That’s how I could catch it (and not overrun the ball). It’s one of my most favourite catches because it was a pressure situation,” Axar told Parthiv Patel on Star Sports.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 06: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments