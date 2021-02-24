D/N Test: How ‘local boy’ Axar spun a web around England with the pink ball

Updated: February 24, 2021 8:01:26 pm
Axar Patel’s left-arm spin saw England collapse to 112 in their first innings on the first day of the day-night third Test on Wednesday.
Opting to bat after winning a crucial toss, Joe Root’s men once again looked clueless against the spin of Patel.
Patel picked up for 6/38 in 21.4 overs as the visitors lost four wickets in the opening session before falling apart in the second.
Opener Zak Crawley was England’s top scorer with a breezy 53-run knock that came off 84 balls before he was trapped LBW by Patel.
Test Match Live..
New Satrt of Axar patel in #MoteraCricketStadium
2nd Wicket …. Audience is Like God for Indian Team… #INDvENG @BCCI pic.twitter.com/E6pcQD0lqD
— Rudra Pratap Singh (@Rudra_cr7) February 24, 2021
With 6/38, Patel in the second Test match of his career – at his home ground, became the first Indian spinner to take a five-wicket haul in a day & night Test match.
Local boy axar.. What a performance @akshar2026 keep going #PinkBallTest #INDvENG @BCCI @StarSportsIndia
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 24, 2021
The series is currently tied 1-1 after England triumphed in the opener and India claimed the honours in the second game.
Brief Scores:
England 1st Innings: 112 all out in 48.4 overs (Zak Crawley 53, Joe Root 17, Axar Patel 6/38, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/26, Ishant Sharma 1/26).
