D/N Test: How ‘local boy’ Axar spun a web around England with the pink ball

Axar Patel on Day 1 of third Test against England (Source: BCCI)

Axar Patel’s left-arm spin saw England collapse to 112 in their first innings on the first day of the day-night third Test on Wednesday.

Opting to bat after winning a crucial toss, Joe Root’s men once again looked clueless against the spin of Patel.

Patel picked up for 6/38 in 21.4 overs as the visitors lost four wickets in the opening session before falling apart in the second.

Opener Zak Crawley was England’s top scorer with a breezy 53-run knock that came off 84 balls before he was trapped LBW by Patel.

With 6/38, Patel in the second Test match of his career – at his home ground, became the first Indian spinner to take a five-wicket haul in a day & night Test match.

The series is currently tied 1-1 after England triumphed in the opener and India claimed the honours in the second game.

Brief Scores:

England 1st Innings: 112 all out in 48.4 overs (Zak Crawley 53, Joe Root 17, Axar Patel 6/38, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/26, Ishant Sharma 1/26).