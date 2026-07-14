Axar Patel, Shubman Gill star as India defeat England by 6 wickets in 1st ODI

Axar Patel’s all-round show and Shubman Gill’s 80 runs helped India defeat England by 6 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series at Edgbaston. While stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to fire on their much-anticipated return in India colours, it was Patel and Gill who stole the show.

Gill could have gotten his 10th ODI century with the way he was batting but he was forced off the field when he was on 80 in what looked like cramps. After that, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul both departed in the space of one over with India looking in a bit of a fix.