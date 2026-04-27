Axar Patel reacts to DC’s nine-wicket loss to RCB: ‘Even I don’t know what happened’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the wicket of Delhi Capitals batter Axar Patel during the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo | Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi Capitals suffered a demoralising nine-wicket defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. The hosts were undone by an outstanding new ball spell from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, who ripped the heart out of the DC batting line-up to reduce them to 8/6, which eventually culminated in them being bowled out for 75 in 16.3 overs.

DC recorded the lowest ever powerplay score in IPL history, at 13/6, after their top and middle-order was ripped apart by the RCB new ball pair.

Captain Axar Patel admitted that he did not understand what had happened to his side, admitting that they had to move on quickly from this result.