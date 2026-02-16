India vice-captain Axar Patel says ‘Pakistan just another opponent’ after thumping 61-run win in Colombo

As India improved on their incredible record against Pakistan in World Cups, their vice-captain Axar Patel has said they are just seeing them as just another opponent. Going into the match on Sunday, there were huge expectations that in the slow conditions of Colombo, the contest would be too close to call. However, India came up with a thumping win, outplaying Pakistan on all fronts to take a 61-run win.

The margin of victory meant that questions were again raised as to whether there exists an actual rivalry between the two teams, and Axar said, “See, we are seeing them as a team. So we are not thinking about this rivalry or whatever. So we are playing against one team, and we are just focusing on cricket. So whenever I am playing, I am not thinking about what others think. I don’t know. But I treat it as a one match and opponent. So I’m not thinking about any rivalry or whatever. So the opposition came to play, and we have played good cricket. That’s it,” Axar said.