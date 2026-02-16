India vice-captain Axar Patel says ‘Pakistan just another opponent’ after thumping 61-run win in Colombo

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
As India improved on their incredible record against Pakistan in World Cups, their vice-captain Axar Patel has said they are just seeing them as just another opponent. Going into the match on Sunday, there were huge expectations that in the slow conditions of Colombo, the contest would be too close to call. However, India came up with a thumping win, outplaying Pakistan on all fronts to take a 61-run win.
The margin of victory meant that questions were again raised as to whether there exists an actual rivalry between the two teams, and Axar said, “See, we are seeing them as a team. So we are not thinking about this rivalry or whatever. So we are playing against one team, and we are just focusing on cricket. So whenever I am playing, I am not thinking about what others think. I don’t know. But I treat it as a one match and opponent. So I’m not thinking about any rivalry or whatever. So the opposition came to play, and we have played good cricket. That’s it,” Axar said.
Axar, though, admitted that when playing against Pakistan, there is pressure because of all the outside noise. “Yes, there is pressure. Normally, we think about it, but it is obvious that there is pressure. People around you or your family or friends talk to you about it. So, yes, there is a little more pressure than in a normal match. As professional cricketers, we just focus on controlling our emotions. We don’t think too much about the rivalry or put extra pressure on ourselves because of it,” said Axar, who picked up two wickets on Sunday.
Axar then credited Ishan Kishan for coming up with a special performance that set the tone for the win. After losing Abhishek Sharma in the first over and Tilak Varma being quiet for a major part, Ishan single-handedly tore into Pakistan’s attack, which set up the platform.
“The way he has batted, I think one of the great knocks, because it was not so easy, the ball was spinning, some were going straight under light, so it was not easy, it’s just that the form he has had in the domestic cricket – he has carried it forward to the New Zealand series and then in the last match also he scored 50 – so when you’re confidence is high you don’t think much about yourself or the wicket. Obviously, there is confidence and a lot of skill also. He has not hit all his shots in one place; he has played shots all over, over the cover, slip – so he used the field well. So I think credit goes to him,” Axar said.
