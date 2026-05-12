‘If we hold crucial moments, we can win’: Axar Patel on Delhi Capitals’ missed chances

Delhi Capitals keep themselves alive in the playoff race of IPL 2026 with a three-wicket win over Punjab Kings at Dharamshala on Monday night. The team currently has ten points after 12 games, and if the Axar Patel-led team can win their remaining matches, they can still qualify for the play-offs if other permutations and combinations go their way. Skipper Axar Patel sounded hopeful that the team can do well in the remaining matches and also hold it together in crucial moments.

“I have been saying it since the last time as well: if we can hold crucial moments in matches, we can win. The team is very good, and we have been playing good cricket too. We lost one or two matches because we gave away crucial moments, and that’s why we are here. But such things happen in a long tournament. Not all days are equal. I am very happy with the way the team played and hope that we will do well in the remaining matches,” Patel said in the post-match presentation.