Friday, Feb 10, 2023
‘Pitch will play well till we bat but when we get the chance to bowl…’: Axar Patel makes bold prediction for Day 3

Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja slammed fifties to defy the Australian bowling attack on Day 2.

Axar Patel, IND vs AUSIndia's Axar Patel raises his bat to celebrate scoring a half century during the second day of the first Test match between India and Australia in Nagpur. (AP)

Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel added 81 runs for the eighth wicket to help India take the advantage at the end of Day 2 in Nagpur. Jadeja was unbeaten on 66 runs, while Patel was batting on 52 not out.

Jadeja and Patel, however, defied the Australian bowling for the remainder of the final session with a stand that lasted 185 balls in total. Jadeja reached his half-century off 114 balls, while Patel got to 50 off 94 balls.

After close of play, Axar Patel reflected on his performance and said that he was optimistic of performing with the bat.

“I have been doing well with the bat for the last one year. That confidence is coming in handy. My technique – I always knew it was good. I work on it when I get a break. Work with the coaching staff. They tell me that I have the ability, so I try to contribute,” he told Star Sports.

“When you go in to bat you find some difficulty (on that pitch), but it gets easier after spending some time. The talk with Jadeja was to not lose focus,” he added.

Axar also had a forewarning for the Kangaroos when asked about the pitch and said, “Till the time we bat tomorrow the pitch will play well, and when we get the chance to bowl – we’ll find help (laughs).”

India, who first played for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in 1996-97, have won the last three series in 2017, 2018-19 and 2020-21. The hosts are the current holders of the trophy and will aim to become the first team to win four consecutive Test series between the pair.

