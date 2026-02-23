T20 World Cup | ‘In hindsight, it looked like the wrong decision’: Ryan ten Doeschate on leaving out Axar Patel in Super 8 match vs South Africa

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav had said at toss that they were fielding the same team which played against Netherlands, adding that it was a tactical decision which saw Patel make way for Washington Sundar.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 23, 2026 12:15 AM IST
India vs South Africa Axar patelIndia's Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Usman Khan during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Make us preferred source on Google

Eyebrows were raised when India lined up without vice-captain Axar Patel in their crucial Super 8 match against South Africa at Ahmedabad on Sunday. The decision to bench the allrounder in his home state proved to be India’s undoing as they were left wanting with the bat, losing the match by a massive 76 runs, their worst defeat by a margin of runs in the T20 World Cups.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate also said that leaving Patel out of the match looked like the wrong decision in hindsight. “We spent so much time in deliberating. We were looking at match-ups. Hindsight, it looked like the wrong decision. Take nothing away from Axar. Very disappointed. Don’t except someone to give the world cup on a platter. We are allowed one mess-up. Guys can produce a turnaround. Two big games coming up,” he said at the post-match press conference.

Earlier, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav had said at toss that they were fielding the same team which played against Netherlands, adding that it was a tactical decision which saw Patel make way for Washington Sundar.

Also Read | T20 World Cup 2026: How India can still reach semifinal after 76-run loss to South Africa in Super 8 match

“It’s very harsh on Axar Patel, but we’re going with the same team – just a tactical decision, so no changes from the last game,” he had said. But the decision backfired with Sundar having an ordinary game, scoring just 11 with the bat and going wicketless in 2 overs with the ball.

In the match, David Miller rolled back the years with a stroke-filled fifty before South Africa executed clinically with the ball to choke India and secure a handsome 76-run win in their Group 1 Super Eights match.

Opting to bat, South Africa rode on Miller (63 off 35 balls) and young Dewald Brevis’ (45 off 29 balls) recovery act — 97-run fourth-wicket stand from just 51 balls — to post 187 for 7.

In reply, India never got going as the Aiden Markram-led side outsmarted them to bowl the co-hosts out for 111 in 18.5 overs with Marco Jansen taking 4/22. Keshav Maharaj grabbed 3/24, while Corbin Bosch (2/12) also gave crucial breakthroughs.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Another day in the life for Jasprit Bumrah: Immaculate spell from pace spearhead first pegs South Africa back, then stalls their assault
Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game in Ahmedabad. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup | Jasprit Bumrah’s magical slower ball: The last thing Ryan Rickleton saw was a doorknob turning
Jasprit bumrah India vs South Africa

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
Live: Man killed after entering perimeter of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence
trump mar-a-lago residence
Mammootty-Sumalatha’s blockbuster was born from an astrologer’s prediction; Joshiy was initially sceptical to direct it
Although the crime drama might now feel like just another mainstream movie, a closer look and analysis, against the backdrop of the cinema of its era, would prove that it was a risky project, especially for Mammootty.
Allu Arjun’s co-star, whose 10 films as lead actress earned $45 million, traded stardom for corporate life
deeksha seth
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Trump, tariffs
'No fad diets or crazy workouts': Gastroenterologist shares guide to losing stubborn belly fat at home in 3 easy steps
Doctor fat loss tips
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Sam Altman
Advertisement
Feb 22: Latest News