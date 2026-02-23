T20 World Cup | ‘In hindsight, it looked like the wrong decision’: Ryan ten Doeschate on leaving out Axar Patel in Super 8 match vs South Africa

India's Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Usman Khan during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Eyebrows were raised when India lined up without vice-captain Axar Patel in their crucial Super 8 match against South Africa at Ahmedabad on Sunday. The decision to bench the allrounder in his home state proved to be India’s undoing as they were left wanting with the bat, losing the match by a massive 76 runs, their worst defeat by a margin of runs in the T20 World Cups.

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate also said that leaving Patel out of the match looked like the wrong decision in hindsight. “We spent so much time in deliberating. We were looking at match-ups. Hindsight, it looked like the wrong decision. Take nothing away from Axar. Very disappointed. Don’t except someone to give the world cup on a platter. We are allowed one mess-up. Guys can produce a turnaround. Two big games coming up,” he said at the post-match press conference.