Axar Patel had Kuldeep Yadav and himself. He chose Nitish Rana instead.

Axar himself and Kuldeep Yadav — two spinners most captains would hand full quotas without hesitation — bowled two overs each while Nitish Rana bowled his full quota of four. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

Nitish Rana’s place in the Delhi Capitals squad was partly justified by his ability to bowl off-spin. With Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Ishan Kishan — three left-handers — anchoring the Sunrisers Hyderabad top order, the logic was sound. A ball turning away from the left-hander is a harder proposition. There was one problem. Rana barely turned the ball at all.

The part-timer bowled two overs in the Powerplay and two in the middle overs, conceding 55 runs without a wicket. Six sixes and two fours — all, ironically, from left-handers. The frustration for DC fans was not just the damage but the arithmetic: five specialist bowlers available, and yet Rana still bowled four. His first three overs cost 32 — an acceptable return for a non-regular in T20 cricket. Then Axar Patel gave him the 15th over. It went for 23, including three sixes and a four.