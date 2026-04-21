Axar Patel had Kuldeep Yadav and himself. He chose Nitish Rana instead.

Delhi Capitals had the bowlers to contain Sunrisers Hyderabad. Their captain just didn't trust them enough

Written by: Tushar Bhaduri
3 min readApr 21, 2026 10:52 PM IST
Axar himself and Kuldeep Yadav — two spinners most captains would hand full quotas without hesitation — bowled two overs each while Nitish Rana bowled his full quota of four. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)Axar himself and Kuldeep Yadav — two spinners most captains would hand full quotas without hesitation — bowled two overs each while Nitish Rana bowled his full quota of four. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)
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Nitish Rana’s place in the Delhi Capitals squad was partly justified by his ability to bowl off-spin. With Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Ishan Kishan — three left-handers — anchoring the Sunrisers Hyderabad top order, the logic was sound. A ball turning away from the left-hander is a harder proposition. There was one problem. Rana barely turned the ball at all.

The part-timer bowled two overs in the Powerplay and two in the middle overs, conceding 55 runs without a wicket. Six sixes and two fours — all, ironically, from left-handers. The frustration for DC fans was not just the damage but the arithmetic: five specialist bowlers available, and yet Rana still bowled four. His first three overs cost 32 — an acceptable return for a non-regular in T20 cricket. Then Axar Patel gave him the 15th over. It went for 23, including three sixes and a four.

This while Axar himself and Kuldeep Yadav — two spinners most captains would hand full quotas without hesitation — bowled two overs each. Kuldeep was targeted by Abhishek and Ishan and went for 30, but a wrist-spinner of his quality is precisely the type to turn a spell around if trusted with the ball. He is, at minimum, a better option than a part-timer who repeatedly landed the ball in the left-handers’ hitting arc.

Axar is adept at squeezing a game when the opposition is in full flow. The left-handed top order may have given him pause, though he did dismiss Head and conceded only 23 in his two overs. An experienced bowler shouldn’t be spooked by a bad match-up — and crucially, he still did not bring himself on when Heinrich Klaasen arrived at the crease.

Sunrisers were 183 for 2 after 15 overs. A score well past 250 was entirely within reach — this is a side that owns four of the five highest totals in IPL history and is widely expected to be the first to breach 300. That DC pulled them back to 242, with the last five overs costing fewer than 60, is something. But had Axar trusted his front-line bowlers more, the damage would likely have been considerably less, and the wicket column would have looked less bare.

Natarajan nailed his yorkers at the death to return 40 from four overs. Ngidi gave away 41. The specialists contained the damage Rana was brought in to prevent.

Tushar Bhaduri
Tushar Bhaduri

Tushar Bhaduri is a highly experienced sports journalist with The Indian Express, based in Delhi. He has been a journalist for 25 years, with 20 of those dedicated to sports reporting. Professional Background Expertise: Tushar writes on a wide variety of sports, focusing on the "bigger picture" and identifying underlying trends that impact the sporting world. Experience: He has covered numerous major global sporting events over his long career. Writing Style: He is known for providing analytical depth, often exploring governance, sportsmanship, and tactical evolutions in games like cricket, golf, and hockey. Recent Notable Articles (2025) His recent work highlights his diverse interests, ranging from the business of golf to major international cricket tournaments: Golf and Athlete Ventures: "In turf battle of golf leagues, Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh in opposite camps" (Dec 11, 2025) — A piece on the rivalry between new golf leagues promoted by Indian cricket legends. "Golf's glittering stars in India: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood... battle for $4million prize" (Oct 14, 2025) — Coverage of the biggest-ever golf tournament in India. Cricket and World Cups: "How rains in Colombo helped India stay alive in the ICC Women's World Cup" (Oct 22, 2025). "Champions Trophy: How Glenn Maxwell brain-fade proved costly" (Mar 4, 2025) — Analysis of a critical turning point in the IND vs AUS match. "IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: In PBKS and RCB, the league's underachievers look to take one step closer" (May 28, 2025). Thought Pieces and Policy: "Sportsmanship is going out of fashion" (Oct 8, 2025) — An editorial on the blurring lines between passion and provocation across various sports like chess, golf, and cricket. "Can the Italian Open really become the fifth Grand Slam in tennis?" (May 20, 2024). Olympic Sports: "Paris Olympics hockey: Why the defeat to Belgium ushers in hope and optimism for India" (Aug 1, 2024). Topics of Interest Tushar frequently writes about IPL strategy, ICC tournament planning, and profiles of rising stars like Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He also maintains a keen interest in historical sports narratives, such as the legacy of Dhyan Chand. ... Read More

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