‘Runs below par; spinners made quite a few errors’: Axar Patel after DC’s loss to KKR

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel said that both the batters and the spinners made errors during the Kolkata Knight Riders match, which ultimately cost the hosts dearly at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday. DC batters were choked out by the KKR bowlers, especially the spinners but the Delhi tweakers couldn’t get the same purchase from the pitch when they came in to bowl.

“I think the runs were definitely below par and at the same time the spinners made quite a few mistakes. Looking at the way the pitch behaved, I feel the spinners did make errors. But at the same time, if you notice, we lost five wickets in two-three overs, and I think that’s where the momentum slipped away from us. That’s probably something we need to think about because the same thing happened against CSK, we started well, and then suddenly wickets kept falling,” Axar said after the post-match chat.